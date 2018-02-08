WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers the State of the Union address as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second address to a joint meeting of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
American Immigration Council Director of Research: There needs to be a system that attracts workers that benefit the economy
American Immigration Council Director of Research Guillermo Cantor responds to the president’s definition of chain migration during last week’s State of the Union. And, he responds to our guest from the Center for Immigration Studies, Jessica Vaughan, and her definition for chain migration.