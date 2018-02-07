× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/7/18: US Businesses Doubling Down, Envoy Grows Economies, & White Evangelicals

Terry Savage has had a lot on her mind lately – mostly revolving around the US economy and saving people money as well. Steve learned about a money saving app called Acorn and new online educational classes that Terry wrote about in her latest column. Dick Burke is helping US companies succeed by bringing qualified foreign born employees to the US, and Dan Cox shared the details behind a small group of religious Americans that are getting smaller and smaller.