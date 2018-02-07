× Will Jeanne Ives’ controversial ad help or hurt her campaign?

The Daily Line‘s A.D. Quig joins Justin to break down the top local political stories making news this week including the upcoming primary election in Illinois, the amount of ballot challenges during this election, JB Pritzker apologizing for remarks made on the Blagojevich tapes, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle formally endorsing JB Pritzker, the race for Cook County Assessor heating up and the latest on the contentious race between Jeanne Ives and Governor Bruce Rauner.

