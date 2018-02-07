× The Opening Bell 2/7/18: AARP is Standing Up for a Better State

The Midterm elections are right around the corner, and for Chicagoans, this is an important election. Steve sat down with Robert Gallo (Sr. State Director at AARP) to talk about things to look out for leading up to the election and their “Enough is Enough” campaign that seeks to better the local governments for the aging population. Sharon Feigon (Executive Director at The Shared Use Mobility Center) then jumped on with Steve to share the details behind their research of ride sharing and the changing modes of transportation.