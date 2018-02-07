× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.07.18: SpaceX Tesla, Valentine’s Day dinner, Arthur Murray’s Dancing with Chicago Celebrities

John asks you what you have found to be the best invention since man, after Elon Musk launched a SpaceX Tesla Tuesday. Then, Phil Vettel joins the show to give his recommendations for most romantic Valentine’s Day dinner spots. Lou Manfredini tells John how best to earn donations to his name for the Arthur Murray’s Dancing with Chicago Celebrities, March 16. Finally, Washington Post Space Industry Reporter Christian Davenport describes that Tesla Falcon Heavy launch, and its journey to Mars.