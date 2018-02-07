× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-7-18

We have a tremendous show to get you through your hump day! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s A.D. Quig gets us up to speed on all the local political stories that are making news this week, singer-songwriter Dan Navarro chats about his career and treats us to a couple of songs in advance of his show this Friday at Schubas, musician and Pitchfork Music Festival director Mike Reed talks about his diverse career and upcoming show at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, actress Kate Collins and the Court Theatre’s artistic director Charles Newell tell us about the Court’s current production of “All My Sons” and we end the show with a tearful goodbye to our great friend and colleague Sam Panayotovich, who is off to a new adventure in Las Vegas!

