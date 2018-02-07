× The Court Theatre’s production of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” is the play we need in 2018

Court Theatre artistic director Charles Newell and celebrated actress Kate Collins join Justin to discuss the current production of “All My Sons,” running at the Court Theatre through February 18th. Charles talks about why this is a special play in the canon of Arthur Miller’s work, how this play draws many parallels to what is happening in the world today despite being written during World War II and why he felt Kate would be the perfect fit for this production. Kate talks about what drew her to the role of Kate, why she decided to return to the stage after many years off and what is has been like working with Charles (Kate and Charles have been married for 25 years) in this production.

