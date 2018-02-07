× The Carry Out 2-7-18: “I’m down with a military parade only if the soldiers throw Jolly Ranchers from the tanks”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Nancy Pelosi ending her 8-hour filibuster, President Trump wanting a military parade, JB Pritzker apologizing for remarks made in the Blagojevich tapes, Elon Musk’s company posting losses, MLB spring training rapidly approaching, “Wheel of Fortune” snubbing the White Sox, the Olympics getting started tomorrow, former Bears QB Shane Matthews being sentenced to prison for fraud, Blackhawks losing to Calgary, Northwestern getting a big win over Michigan and linguists discovering a new unidentified language in Malaysia.

