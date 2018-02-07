L-R: First Lady of the US Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, US Army Maj. General Bradley Becker, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence look on at the start of the inaugural parade at the US Capitol January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 2-7-18: “I’m down with a military parade only if the soldiers throw Jolly Ranchers from the tanks”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Nancy Pelosi ending her 8-hour filibuster, President Trump wanting a military parade, JB Pritzker apologizing for remarks made in the Blagojevich tapes, Elon Musk’s company posting losses, MLB spring training rapidly approaching, “Wheel of Fortune” snubbing the White Sox, the Olympics getting started tomorrow, former Bears QB Shane Matthews being sentenced to prison for fraud, Blackhawks losing to Calgary, Northwestern getting a big win over Michigan and linguists discovering a new unidentified language in Malaysia.
