× Sports Central, 02.07.18: Drama between Josh McDaniels and the Indianapolis Colts

Adam Hoge spends much of the show talking about Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England as an assistant, rather than go to Indianapolis to become the head coach of the Colts. Adam talks to Derek Schultz of Fox Sports in Indianapolis, to see if the Colts had a “Plan B”. Later on, WGN’s Jarrett Payton joins the show to talk about Super Bowl 52, as well as the Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient, J.J. Watt. Adam wraps the show with some buried headlines.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.