× Singer-songwriter Dan Navarro: “The more experience you get, the more you take chances on things and playing it safe doesn’t work anymore”

Longtime musician Dan Navarro joins Justin to talk about his great career, how often he gets back to Chicago, the challenges of embarking on a solo career after being part of a duo for nearly 30 years, how his music has evolved as a solo artist, the differences between being a songwriter-for-hire and a touring musician, the difficulty wrestling art and commerce, how collaboration means different things for different projects, his memories of working with his former partner, Eric Lowen, who passed away from ALS, his forthcoming studio record, “Shed My Skin” and his show this Friday night at Schubas. Dan also plays a couple of songs including “Walking on a Wire” and “Bulletproof Heart.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio