× Roe Conn Full Show(2/8/17): V-Day pairings that will knock your socks off, new music from Andrew Salgado, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 7th, 2018:

Deputy U.S. Political Editor for DailyMailOnline Geoff Earle talks about the likelihood a government shutdown can be avoided, Tom Skilling warns of weather hampering Friday morning’s commute, Rep. Adam Kinzinger addresses concerns over the budget being proposed in the Senate, the Top Five@5 features Ozzy Osbourne’s latest retirement, host of the ‘Barrel to Bottle’ podcast Kristen Ellis presents some treats from Binny’s Beverage Depot and Kohler Chocolates for Valentine’s Day, and Andrew Salgado debuts his new album- ’86 VOL 1.’

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3463938/3463938_2018-02-07-200838.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

