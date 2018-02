× Quest for Gold: Alexa Knierim

After overcoming horrible abdominal issues two years ago, Alexa Scimeca Knierim of Addison, and her husband Christopher Knierim are ready to take on the world. The two are competing in pairs figure skating in Korea after taking gold at the U.S. Championships in January. Hear Alexa’s Quest for Gold.

