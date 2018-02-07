× Musician and Pitchfork Music Festival Director Mike Reed: “What we were trying to do was create a boutique event”

Drummer and composer Mike Reed joins Justin to talk about his diverse career (he’s the owner of Constellation and Hungry Brain, Director of the Pitchfork Music Festival and Chair of Chicago Jazz Fest), the impetus for his Flesh & Bone project, using a traumatic personal experience to create art, how long it takes to get the Pitchfork Music Festival together, how the “festival industry” has grown through the years, where Chicago currently stands in the music industry and his show this Friday at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio