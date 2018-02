× Mike Adamle on if he’d do it over again: “Reluctantly I’d say no, but then a second later I’d say yes.”

There is no question CTE exists. Mike and Kim Adamle stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about The Mike Adamle Project: Rise Above that has been born from The Concussion Legacy Foundation. They share the impact that this disease has on the entire family. You can support their efforts HERE.