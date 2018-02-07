× Mayor Rahm Emanuel: “Now we have a Chief of Staff mimicking the President’s rhetoric”

Mayor Rahn Emanuel stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his meeting later today with Janice Jackson and Juan Salgado To announce that nearly seven thousand CPS students will receive letters this month notifying them of their eligibility for the Star Scholarship, which enables CPS graduates with an opportunity to pursue a degree or certificate at City Colleges of Chicago for free. You can get more information HERE. We also discussed the current climate in D.C. and Justin Trudeau’s visit later today.