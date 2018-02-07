× Matthew Hoffman: Some Like it Hot, The Ealing Comedies and King Kong

Matthew Hoffman is the programmer of the classic film series for both The Pickwick Theatre and The Park Ridge Public Library.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he preview the Theatre’s two screenings of “Some Like it Hot” next Tuesday, the library’s Ealing Comedies series beginning in March and the King Kong exhibit currently at the museum ahead of a screening at the Theatre in March!

