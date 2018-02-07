× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 146: Bears Looking Good During Indy Crisis

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are back with a post-Super Bowl edition of the podcast, reflecting on Alshon Jeffery’s title guarantee and the impact Dowell Loggains had on “Philly, Philly.” The guys also discuss the situation in Indianapolis with Josh McDaniels and why it makes the Bears look really smart. Hoge also gives some behind-the-scenes Super Bowl stories and talks about Brian Urlacher’s Hall-of-Fame selection. Listen below!

