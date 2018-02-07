President and Chief Operating Officer of Motorola Mobility Rick Osterloh, Illinois State Senator Daniel Biss and Senior Vice President of Engineering Global Product Development Iqbal Arshad attend the opening day ceremony of Motorola Mobility headquarters at Chicago's Merchandise Mart on April 22, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Motorola Mobility)
Daniel Biss says recent attack ads are a “badge of honor” and indicate JB Pritzker is “running scared”
IL State Senator Daniel Biss (D-Evanston) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he should be the next governor of Illinois and layout to his progressive platform.