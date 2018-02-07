× Daniel Biss says recent attack ads are a “badge of honor” and indicate JB Pritzker is “running scared”

IL State Senator Daniel Biss (D-Evanston) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he should be the next governor of Illinois and layout to his progressive platform.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3463425/3463425_2018-02-06-201825.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​