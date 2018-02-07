× Dane Neal: Valentine’s day at Carlucci’s and Illinois BBQ Alliance’s Winter Smoke

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their food-loving friend, and WGN’s own, Dane Neal. With him, he brought Chef Jon Harootunian and Sharon Borkowicz from Carlucci Restaurant. They talk about the restaurant’s special a la carte menu for Valentine’s Day as well as their upcoming comedy event with Mike Toomey and Jim Flannigan. Then, Barry Sorkin from Smoque BBQ joins in on the fun to talk about Illinois BBQ Alliance’s 6th Annual Winter Smoke in Rosemont.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.