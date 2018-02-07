Contra III: The Alien Wars SNES Classic video game review
Cody and Jon review the run and gun game Contra III: The Alien Wars on the SNES Classic.
Show Notes:
- Cody and Jon discuss whether the game is too difficult or they just don’t like playing games that hard! Plus: why is 2-player mode completely broken and literally unplayable?
