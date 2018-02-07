× Close more deals by leading with content

Mediafly is not the company it was day one. CEO Carson Conant and VP of Marketing Isabelle Papoulias are now offering up evolved selling with Mediafly. Delusional optimism was the original driving force, but after time passed, he found himself doing work for Disney. It’s a wild ride going from the early days of Mediafly, podcasting, to the pivot toward enhancing sales engagement for Fortune 1000 organizations. Quick tip: facts do better than anecdotes.

