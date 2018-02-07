× Brian Noonan 2.7.18 | Mardi Gras, Roller Derby and Valentines Day

Brian Noonan steps in for Patti Vasquez and stays up pretty late with you!

Chef Tommy Hines from Baptiste & Bottle previews their Mardi Gras menu for this Tuesday and talks about his time growing up in the Big Easy.

Isabella Illendya from the Windy City Rollers breaks down the sport of roller derby for those looking to learn more about the sport, explains roller derby’s history in Chicago and gets us hyped for the Roller’s upcoming big bout of the season.

Plus, Valentine’s Day spending, the SpaceX launch and more!