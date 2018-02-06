× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/6/18: Market Corrections, “Lady Doritos?”, & The #MeToo Movement

The correction is here and Jon Najarian joined Steve to ease many growing concerns about the major drop in the market. Suzanne Muchin shared some details behind the new lady appropriate Doritos…Barry Sturner updated Steve on the latest in his world as the mortgage industry continues to shift with the rest of the economy, and Philippe Weiss provided perspective from the corporate world with the #MeToo Movement.