The Opening Bell 2/6/18: The Biggest One Day Market Drop…Ever

After one of the biggest one day market drops in history, Paul Nolte (Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsveiw Asset Management) helped provide some perspective about where this dip is coming from. Derek Rucker (Professor of Marketing at Kellogg School of Management) then looked back to the weekend of commercials from the Super Bowl and Amazon was one of the top spots as far as growing their brand, while Wendy Troxel (Sr. Behavioral and Social Scientist at RAND Corporation) shared with Steve what needs to be done to combat the lack of sleep young American’s are receiving.