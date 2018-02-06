× The Carry Out 2-5-18: “If Bruce Rauner tightened up his ship we would have been bigot free this whole primary election”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Dow dropping over 1000 points, President Trump calling the Congressional Black Caucus “treasonous” for not standing during his State of the Union address, the continuing controversy over the Nunes memo, Rep. Jeanne Ives doubling down over her controversial television commercial, a holocaust denier running for congress in Illinois, the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, Brian Urlacher being named to the NFL Hall of Fame, the Bulls taking on the Kings and John Mahoney passing away.

