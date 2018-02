× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.06.18: Fireball Onesie

Thank goodness the snow stopped! Lilly P. was our fantastic Cochran’s Kid of the Week. Ilyce Glink talks about the market drop. Bryan Bickell has a a spin event coming up this Saturday and our friends from Veterans Roasters and Rags of Honor stopped by with some swag. Rick Steves tells us how to travel!