× Sports Central, 02.06.18: Brian Urlacher, Jordan Howard & Joel Quenneville

Adam Hoge is finally back in studio after a week on Radio Row in Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52. He and WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell look over Adam’s first mock draft of the offseason. They talk about which players could be available, what positional group the Bears should be looking at, as well as the overreaction to mock drafts in general. Adam chats with Brian Urlacher following his Hall of Fame selection and the show also features WGN Radio interviews with Bears running back Jordan Howard and Blackhawks head coach Joel Quennville.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.