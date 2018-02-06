Sen. Dick Durbin is optimistic another government shutdown will be averted and a bi-partisan DACA fix will be worked out

Flight Delays and Airport Status
Posted 9:05 AM, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:04AM, February 6, 2018

Senator Dick Durbin (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Sen. Dick Durbin(D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss why he’s optimistic that Congress will keep the government open. Sen. Durbin is also encouraged by bi-partisan discussions on DACA and a growing desire on Capitol Hill to get Congress working again.

