Sen. Dick Durbin is optimistic another government shutdown will be averted and a bi-partisan DACA fix will be worked out
Sen. Dick Durbin(D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss why he’s optimistic that Congress will keep the government open. Sen. Durbin is also encouraged by bi-partisan discussions on DACA and a growing desire on Capitol Hill to get Congress working again.
