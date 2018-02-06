× Sen. Dick Durbin is optimistic another government shutdown will be averted and a bi-partisan DACA fix will be worked out

Sen. Dick Durbin(D-IL) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss why he’s optimistic that Congress will keep the government open. Sen. Durbin is also encouraged by bi-partisan discussions on DACA and a growing desire on Capitol Hill to get Congress working again.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462921/3462921_2018-02-05-191721.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

