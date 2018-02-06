× Roe Conn Full Show(2/5/18): Sen. Dick Durbin is optimistic, Bob Saget is engaged (thanks to Roe!), Jordan Howard is excited, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, February 6th, 2018:

Sen. Dick Durbin(D-IL) is optimistic about momentum in Congress, Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas Susan Schmidt advises people not to worry about recent volatility on Wall Street, WGN-TV’s chief meteorologist Tom Skilling outlines a week full of wintery weather for Chicago, Bob Saget tells the story of how he proposed to his fiancee, The Top Five@5 features a tribute to the late Steppenwolf Theater favorite John Mahoney, Chicago Bears star running back Jordan Howard is excited about next season under new head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Brad Childress, and associate editor at Real Clear Politics A.B. Stoddard thinks Democrats will keep the government open.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462941/3462941_2018-02-05-200641.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

