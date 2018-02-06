× Quest for Gold: Emery Lehman

When he started playing hockey in Franklin Park as a kid, his mom decided to also sign him up for speed skating. He hasn’t looked back since. 21-year-old Emery Lehman of Oak Park will participate in his second Olympics in Team Pursuit. This time he’s perhaps a little more focused than the first time…when he was 17. When he returns, he hopes to land a summer internship. Hear Emery’s Quest for Gold.

Video: A peek at Team USA Speed Skating Practice at Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brian Hansen (Glenview) and Emery Lehman (Oak Park) are competing in Team Pursuit.