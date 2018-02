× Quest for Gold: Brian Hansen

He has one silver medal sitting on a shelf. Now speed skater Brian Hansen of Glenview hopes to add to it. Last Olympics, he came up empty handed, but did get selfies with every Chicago Blackhawk participating. But this is a new year, with new goals. Hear Brian Hansen’s Quest for Gold.

Video: A peek at Team USA Speed Skating Practice at Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brian Hansen (Glenview) and Emery Lehman (Oak Park) are competing in Team Pursuit.