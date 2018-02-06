Trader Frederick Reimer works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record high it reached on Jan. 26. The DJIA quickly recovered much of that loss. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick joins again on the market’s drops and jumps: “They’re not ‘ifs;’ They’re ‘whens'”
Trader Frederick Reimer works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record high it reached on Jan. 26. The DJIA quickly recovered much of that loss. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick explains why he isn’t dumbfounded by the market’s continuous dip since Monday. He explains exactly what is causing the market’s volatility just before it closes.