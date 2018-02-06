View of the Oxford American College dictionary taken in Washington on November 16, 2009. The New Oxford American Dictionary named "unfriend" -- as in deleting someone as a friend on a social network such as Facebook -- its word of the year on Monday. Oxford University Press USA, in a blog post, said "unfriend," a verb, had bested netbook, sexting, paywall, birther and death panel for the honor. "Unfriend has real lex-appeal," said Christine Lindberg, senior lexicographer for Oxford?s US dictionary program. ( NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Overused Words, Misused Words and Phrases that Drive You Nuts
View of the Oxford American College dictionary taken in Washington on November 16, 2009. The New Oxford American Dictionary named "unfriend" -- as in deleting someone as a friend on a social network such as Facebook -- its word of the year on Monday. Oxford University Press USA, in a blog post, said "unfriend," a verb, had bested netbook, sexting, paywall, birther and death panel for the honor. "Unfriend has real lex-appeal," said Christine Lindberg, senior lexicographer for Oxford?s US dictionary program. ( NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
This article of 20 overused words and alternatives inspires Nick Digilio and listeners to discuss words they’d like to hear less often, misused words and phrases that drive the nuts.