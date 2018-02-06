John Mahoney stars as Martin Crane and his famous lounge chair during the filming of the final episode of "Frasier" on a set at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 23, 2004. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Nick Digilio joins John to share his favorite John Mahoney story
“Frasier” Actor and Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member John Mahoney has passed away at 77. Nick Digilio joins John to describe the time he unabashedly and drunkenly recited to late actor John Mahoney a “Say Anything” line, which turned to one of Mahoney’s favorite “Say Anything” stories. Join Nick tonight at his Film Club screening of “The Philadelphia Story.”