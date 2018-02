× Kevin Powell on the Super Bowl, Spring Training and Good Guys Getting Into The Hall of Fame

Our own Kevin Powell joins Nick Digilio to discuss the Super Bowl, the big stories for both sides of town going into Spring Training and how nice it’s been to have a couple of great Chicago players / great people make it into their respective Halls of Fame.

