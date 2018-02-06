Flight Delays and Airport Status
Jordan Howard predicts big things for the Bears under Matt Nagy, Brad Childress in 2018

Posted 8:41 AM, February 6, 2018, by

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Jordan Howard #24 of the Chicago Bears dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Desmond Trufant #21 (L) and Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons during the season opening game at Soldier Field on September 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears star running back Jordan Howard joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to discuss his prediction that the Bears will be the NFC Champs in 2018. Howard is also excited to put up big numbers next season under new head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Brad Childress.

