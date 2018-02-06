× Jordan Howard predicts big things for the Bears under Matt Nagy, Brad Childress in 2018

Chicago Bears star running back Jordan Howard joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to discuss his prediction that the Bears will be the NFC Champs in 2018. Howard is also excited to put up big numbers next season under new head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Brad Childress.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462926/3462926_2018-02-05-193626.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

