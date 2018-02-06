× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Lily P.

Lily P. is are awesome Kid of the Week and we love her! I would like to nominate Lilly because she is trying to better our small community of Mazon. She has started her own newspaper for the town. This was an idea all on her own. She also likes to offer to help her neighbors with jobs. Lilly is a great student and loves to read. She has the most AR points in the school, as a 4th grader, and last year, she had the 2nd highest points. She is always willing to do chores at home like folding laundry, cleaning up the living room, and bring in the garbage cans.