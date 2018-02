× Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson: “The fact that this is being seen as a joke [by Rod Blagojevich] and could be very problematic”

Chicago Tribune Political Reporter Rick Pearson can’t tell John how he obtained audio of imprisoned Rod Blagojevich. But, he describes the one way the audio tarnishes gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker. Plus, he tells John if Representative Jeanne Ives’ campaign ad is a good representation of who she is.