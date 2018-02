× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.6.18: Why you gotta be so rude?

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey and author Danny Wallace. Bill and Wendy talk about lousy driving behavior, John Mahoney, technology, Melania Trump, how to graciously deal with rude people, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.