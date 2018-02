× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.6.18: Those were the days

Bonus, bonus, bonus!

Today on the Bill and Wendy bouns hour, Bill and Wendy reminisce about their favorite television shows as children. They also talk about an Indiana man who got a $500 ticket for flipping off a state trooper.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.