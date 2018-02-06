× Author Danny Wallace: How to Deal with Rude People and Remain Sane

Have you ever wanted to tell someone that they are RUDE without you being rude yourself?

Danny Wallace is an award-winning author, filmmaker, comedian, actor, and television and radio host. He joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about his new book, ‘F You Very Much: Understanding the Culture of Rudeness–And What We Can Do about It’. In ‘F You Very Much,’ Danny looks at the reasons behind rudeness, and what we can do to stop it.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.