× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/5/18: Chicago Food Startups, FinTank, & Tinder in The Hot Seat

Food startups are on the up, and another local food business has entered the realm. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis jumped onto the show to talk about Chomps, which is giving Slim Jim Beef Jerky a run for their money. David Carman & George Vukotich explained whats going on with cryptocurrency and where to learn more about it, while Randi Shaffer is keeping her eye on the dating app world as Tinder is in legal trouble with ageism towards users.