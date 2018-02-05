WGN Radio Theatre #255: Suspense, The Life of Riley and Tales of Texas Rangers

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 04, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: Cat and Mouse.” Guest Starring: Sonny Tufts.(03-30-44).  “The Life Of Riley: Riley Believes Women Enjoy Housework.” Guest Starring William Bendix. (09-10-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Tales of Texas Rangers: Blood Harvest.” Guest Starring: Joel Mccrea. (01-21-51).

