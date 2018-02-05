× WGN Radio Theatre #255: Suspense, The Life of Riley and Tales of Texas Rangers

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 04, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: Cat and Mouse.” Guest Starring: Sonny Tufts.(03-30-44). “The Life Of Riley: Riley Believes Women Enjoy Housework.” Guest Starring William Bendix. (09-10-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Tales of Texas Rangers: Blood Harvest.” Guest Starring: Joel Mccrea. (01-21-51).

