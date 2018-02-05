Flight Delays and Airport Status
Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center

Top Five@5, feat. Bob Saget (2/6/18): John Mahoney is remembered, Tom Brady loses, and more…

Posted 8:44 PM, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:55AM, February 6, 2018

John Mahoney in The Rembrandt at Steppenwolf Theatre - Courtesy Steppenwolf Theatre

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 5th, 2018(featuring Bob Saget):

Super Bowl champion defensive back for the Eagles Malcolm Jenkins is already saying he won’t visit the White House with his team, President Trump tells a crowd in Blue Ash, OH that certain members of Congress are being ‘treasonous,’ three-time Super Bowl loser Tom Brady laments being defeated by the Eagles, funny-man Kevin Hart may have been inebriated when he swore on air during the NFL Network’s Super Bowl post-game coverage, and Hollywood icon and Steppenwolf Theater favorite John Mahoney is remembered.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​