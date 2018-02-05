× Top Five@5, feat. Bob Saget (2/6/18): John Mahoney is remembered, Tom Brady loses, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, February 5th, 2018(featuring Bob Saget):

Super Bowl champion defensive back for the Eagles Malcolm Jenkins is already saying he won’t visit the White House with his team, President Trump tells a crowd in Blue Ash, OH that certain members of Congress are being ‘treasonous,’ three-time Super Bowl loser Tom Brady laments being defeated by the Eagles, funny-man Kevin Hart may have been inebriated when he swore on air during the NFL Network’s Super Bowl post-game coverage, and Hollywood icon and Steppenwolf Theater favorite John Mahoney is remembered.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3462925/3462925_2018-02-05-193325.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

