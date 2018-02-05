× The Opening Bell 2/5/18: Mergers and Acquisitions To Shake 2018

Healthcare seems like a constantly changing subject for American’s to be worried about, but a possible solution might be on the horizon. Robert Graboyes (Sr. Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center) provided input on the Amazon, JP Morgan Chase, and Berkshire Hathaway proposal to create an independent healthcare company, continuing with disruptive trends in recent years. Jim Kolar (Central Market Managing Partner at PwC) then closed out the program to discuss the mergers and acquisitions from last year with a flurry of “mega-deals” and what 2018 will bring.