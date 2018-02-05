× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.05.18: Super Bowl LII halftime, Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott’s LT coach, the Dow Jones, Jeanne Ives ad

John begins by asking Chicago Tribune Music Critic Greg Kot what he didn’t like about Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime performance. Then, Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott went to school right here, and shares an alma mater with several WGN employees. Lyons Township Head Football Coach Kurt Weinberg joins the show to tell John about his time working with Jake. Plus, we watch the Dow Jones Industrial Average dip more than 500 points in the matter of hours. Private Vista Partner Bob Westrick joins twice during the show to explain what’s happening in the stock markets. And, finally, Representative (42nd) and Gubernatorial Candidate Jeanne Ives explains her message in her campaign ad that offended many over the weekend.