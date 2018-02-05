The Great American Bash “Who Will Survive?” Episode 22, November 21, 2016

Was Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions or the Trump University $25 million settlement on the cover of the Sunday New York Times? No. The Hamilton/Pence storyline occupied 1A.

Steve Bannon is an Undertaker fan.

Jared Kushner’s parents paid for him to get into Harvard. He’s no Triple H.

Locker room talk and golf club talk are very different.

NXT Takeover and Survivor Series recaps.

Brock Lesnar feeds people.

Buy our book.