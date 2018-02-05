The Great American Bash “Proud Flag Waving Americans” Episode 23, December 1, 2016

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

The Donald really wants Linda McMahon involved in his administration. Really.

Is Jared Kushner hitting every potential Secretary of State with a sledgehammer?

The WWE Network is a better deal than donating to Jill Stein’s recount efforts.

Billionaires like to have fun with numbers.

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump are good at working the Pope into a shoot.

Is John Cena subtweeting Trump? Yes.

