× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-5-18

We have another incredible show planned for you. On this episode of The Download, we welcome back political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling to debate all the top political stories making news this week, author Ben Austen discusses his new book, “High-Risers,” Chicago Tribune theater critic Chris Jones reflects on the life and legacy of the great John Mahoney, broadcasting legend John Records Landecker chats about his career and book, “Records Truly is My Middle Name” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some music courtesy of the terrific local band Beach Bunny!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio