× Steve Cochran Show 02.05.18: Vegas winner baby!

We finally surprised the winner of the Vegas trip this morning! Karl is going to Vegas with us because of his awesome Blackhawks boat. Deborah Norville talks Super Bowl half time show and Hamp and Ditka loved the game. Andrea didn’t care of the game or the half time show. We don’t know what we are going to do with her. Big O checks in from the desert and Dr. Kevin Most explains why we can give up a kidney.